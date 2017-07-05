News & Gossip
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama Day

Hello Beautiful Staff
Malia Obama, eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, shares her birthday with America, or does she? While July 4th has normally been reserved for Independence Day and to celebrate America’s freedom, since many were not (and still not) free, the Internet decided to celebrate Malia Obama. Not a bad trade off!

See some of the funniest Tweets below:

Chance the Rapper let the world know what day July 4th truly is.

Make America great again.

Who is Independence Day for, really?

Who said Malia Obama was sharing her day?

Red white and blue fireworks, all for Malia Obama.

That Malia Obama cake looks delicious.

Beauties, what did you do for Malia Obama Day?

Happy Birthday, Malia! She is now 19 years old.

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

