Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album ‘Too Smart’

The Queens rapper continues to have no filter.

Staff
Leave a comment

92Y Talks: 'Power' Conversation And Screening

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


Apparently, 50 Cent isn’t a fan of rappers dropping too much knowledge. The Queens spitter gave his opinion of Jay-Z’s now platinum 4:44 album, saying it was “aight.”

Then, in an effort to keep it 100 hundred, 50 said he thought “the sh*t was too smart.” 50 argued that people aren’t trying to listen to the music Jay is dropping because folks just “want to have a good time.” He even defended Future. I guess Future isn’t “too smart” for 50.

You can watch his full comments below.

#PressPlay #50cent weighs in on #JayZ's album!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

How do you feel about 50’s review? Let us know your thoughts below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos