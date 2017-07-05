Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna On Social Media — Again

Independence Day fireworks weren’t the only things going off this week.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are at war once again. This time, the drama is more real than their E! reality show. According to TMZ, Chyna claims Rob beat her up and then tried intimidating her to stay quiet or else she’d feel the wrath of the entire Kardashian family.

#BlacChyna & #RobKardashian 👀 (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

However, Rob claims that Chy hooked up with him earlier this week and then hooked up with a rapper named Ferrari. Sources close to Ferrari tell TMZ that he’s been hooking up with Chyna for several months, which doesn’t add up seeing as though she’s rekindled her relationship with Rob multiple times over the past few months. But the drama doesn’t end there. On Wednesday, Rob went on a social media rampage dragged his daughter’s mother to smithereens:

#PressPlay: Bruh they're getting an early start today 😩 #RobKardashian #BlacChyna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Rob posted messages he received from Ferrari, asking Rob to help him out financially:

Wait…there's more!!! #BlacChyna #RobKardashian (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

#RobKardashian still isn't done 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

This is too much 😩 #RobKardashian #BlacChyna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Rob even alleged that Chyna is using drugs:

#RobKardashian has had enough today 😩 #BlacChyna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Kardashian took things a step further and revealed that his baby mama got plastic surgery just after their daughter was born:

#RobKardashian is out here wilding right now 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

#RobKardashian is putting #BlacChyna on blast 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

#PressPlay #RobKardashian is showing no mercy 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

After all the receipts this morning, #RobKardashian says he's officially done with #BlacChyna 🙅🏻‍♂️❌ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Grab your popcorn, we’re sure there’s more to come.

