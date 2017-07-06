Lavar Ball Is Getting His Own Reality Show On Facebook

This year just keeps getting better and better for Lavar Ball

Not only did the former basketball player’s son get drafted second pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but now the braggadocios dad gets to brag all day about his sons. According to Deadline, the Ball family, (including Lavar and his sons Lonzo, Liangelo and LaMelo) will be the focus of a new, unnamed docuseries as part of Facebook’s push for original video content. There’s no word on how many episodes, but with all the attention the balling Balls have been getting, we’re sure it will be nothing less than entertaining.

The unlikely business deal works out for both parties involved: Facebook wants to establish itself as a place for entertainment, and using someone as hilariously obnoxious and popular as Lavar Ball is a great move. As for Lavar, the new platform will ultimately broaden his audience and help him promote the Ball family brand.

Will you be watching?