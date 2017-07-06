Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much Money To Call Him?

Chile.been a trick.

Da Brat revealed Kirk (before he was married to Rasheeda) once tried to court her by writing his name and phone number on the front and back of 20 hundred dollar bills.

According to the rapper and Dish Nation host, “When I first met him, he wrote his name on 20 one hundred dollar bills and begged me to call him.”

Da Brat admit she called him the next day and said she also got a Lincoln Navigator over the course of a while.

In other Kirk/Rasheeda news, Rasheeda broke down over Kirk’s infidelities during the love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion taping. Watch the emotional clip, here.

