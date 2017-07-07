Jay Z Releases Full Video for “The Story of OJ”

Last week Jay Z dropped his brand new album 4:44. Ofcorse he broke the internet once again. Since then the album has been certified platinum. There was a clip of “The Story Of OJ” released when the album was released. Here is the full video.
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn
13 photos Launch gallery
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn
1. Bea And Shawn?1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
comments – Add Yours