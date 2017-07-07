Blue Ivy Goes Boom Shaka Laka On A Bonus Track For 4:44 [Lyrics]

Jay Z released the physical copies of the platinum 4:44 today and on it are 3 bonus tracks. One of them is Blue’s Freestyle/We Family and Blue’s verse has taken off. Check out her bars above and lyrics below
Everything everything this my only single thing
Everything I hear is my answer
And if you think I say, then ?
I never hear that, I be in the posse
Never seen a ceiling in my whole life
Everything I seen, everything is rotten
Never sit in silence ? Carter
Innocent we seek them
I and say we see them
?
Boom shakalaka
Boom shakalaka
Boom shakalaka
Boom shakalaka
Everything in shaka
Everything in faka
Everything in shaka
Everything in faka