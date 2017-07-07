Blue Ivy Goes Boom Shaka Laka On A Bonus Track For 4:44 [Lyrics]

Jay Z released the physical copies of the platinum 4:44 today and on it are 3 bonus tracks. One of them is Blue’s Freestyle/We Family and Blue’s verse has taken off. Check out her bars above and lyrics below

Everything everything this my only single thing

Everything I hear is my answer

And if you think I say, then ?

I never hear that, I be in the posse

Never seen a ceiling in my whole life

Everything I seen, everything is rotten

Never sit in silence ? Carter

Innocent we seek them

I and say we see them

?

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Everything in shaka

Everything in faka

Everything in shaka

Everything in faka

Also On 93.9 WKYS: