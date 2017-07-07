HIV-Positive Track Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boys

#Breaking Charles Co PD say Carlos Bell, 30 frmr asst at Stoddert MS, La Plata track coach sexually assaulted students, and is HIV+ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hDoDrbGgKA — Adrienne Winston (@AdrienneABC7) July 3, 2017

A former school aide and track coach in Maryland has been accused of molesting several male students. The suspect later told authorities that he also has HIV.

According to USA Today, Carlos Bell sexually abused at least seven males on school property, his home and possibly at other locations. The instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and head indoor track coach at La Plata High School, was arrested on Friday and charged on three counts producing child pornography and two counts of assault.

Police believe that the 30-year-old will face even more charges as the FBI is looking for more victims.

The Charles County’s sheriff said that they began investigating Bell back in December when a young boy’s parents were concerned about the “electronic messages” Bell was sending their son. When the school got wind of the accusations, they fired and banned him from their buildings.

“Student safety is job one and clearly we have work to do to determine where we fell short in this instance, and how we can ensure that this will never happen again,” said CCPS superintendent Kimberly Hill in an emailed statement.

“Our immediate attention will be focused on providing support to any students that may have been affected by Mr. Bell’s actions.”

Currently, two of his alleged victims have tested HIV-negative, with two others expected to be tested in the near future. It is unknown if Bell is currently taking HIV retrovirals and has an undectable viral load—-which means his virus is in check and there is a slim chance of him transmitting the disease to others.

Bell is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

