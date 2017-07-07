Naomi Campbell Named As Contributing Editor For British Vogue

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been tapped by new British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to be a Contributing Editor for the international publication. Naomi will be joined by fellow supermodel Kate Moss and British film director Steve McQueen to be a part of Enninful’s new team as he starts his reign in August.
Naomi and Enninful go way back as they’ve been good friends for years. Naomi has also been on the magazine’s cover many times and is known for her stunning presence on the runway. Enninful couldn’t be happier to have Naomi as a part of his team, noting the impact of Naomi’s work as “enormous.” In a released statement he says, “I am thrilled that Kate, Naomi, Steve and Grace are going to work with us in these new roles.”
Enninful has busily been on the move since being appointed the new head editor for British Vogue. We’re curious to see how these new changes will impact the world-famous magazine. Congratulations to Naomi in her latest endeavor!
