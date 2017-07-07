No Room At The Inn: Trump’s Hotel Debacle, Putin & Trump Meet, Demonstrators Take The Streets

The yearly G-20 summit is underway in Hamburg, Germany, where all of the world’s leaders hold a to discuss the global political and economic climate.

President Trump and Vladimir Putin reportedly met for two hours and 16 minutes on Friday, CNN reports. The meeting was initially only scheduled for 30-40 minutes. Their Friday morning handshake photo-op further raised eyebrows regarding the American government’s ongoing investigation on whether the Trump administration colluded with Russia.

On Thursday, Trump remained defiant in dodging the confirmation that Russian hackers meddled in the 2016 election. When asked by a reporter if Russia interfered,Trump responded that their was a possibility, but then concluded that “nobody really knows for sure.”

According to The Independent, Trump had difficulty securing a hotel stay for him and his staff and was turned down by several hotels, including the Four Seasons. The outlet reports Trump will stay at the Hamburg government’s Senate House, while staff will likely stay at the U.S. Consulate.

During the summit, thousands of protesters gathered to demonstrate in opposition to the yearly gathering. According to, 70 people were arrested and 15 people were detained since the gatherings began on Thursday. The imagery of German police spraying water canons and directing smoke bombs as demonstrators crowded the streets, flooded social media timelines until Friday morning.

SOURCE: CNN, The Independent,

