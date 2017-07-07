White US Mint Employee Places Noose On Black Co-Worker’s Chair

Officials put a worker at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia on administrative leave for placing a noose on the chair of his Black co-worker, NBC News reported.

Surveillance video purports to show the White male coin maker walk toward his colleague’s workspace with the noose, which was made of rope used to seal coin bags. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on June 28.

US Mint worker put noose on black colleague's chair, officials say. Story: https://t.co/8kOsRjUNpf pic.twitter.com/7QklvW014w — AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) July 7, 2017

The U.S. Treasury Department’s inspector general launched an internal investigation after Black employees notified their union president.

A Treasury spokesman said the department has “absolutely zero tolerance for the kind of misconduct reported at the mint,” NBC reported.

This is the latest in a wave of incidents involving nooses, a racially charged symbol of lynching used to threaten and intimidate African Americans.

Several weeks earlier, a noose was found at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in the District of Columbia.

SOURCE: NBC News, Associated Press

