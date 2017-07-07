Rhyming With DJ Caesar – Bri Steves – Boom 103.9 Exclusive

Rhyming with DJ Caesar – Boom Philly Exclusive

Artist: Bri Steves

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Latest Release:



Follow: @BriSteves

Boom 103.9 and DJ Caesar are highlighting some of the illest artist’s in the Tri-State all summer long, and this week we got a special treat.

Bri Steves has been in between her musical career and graduating from Temple these past few years, but now that she’s a TU grad (CONGRATS!), she’s gearing up for a lot in the next few months when it comes to this music thing, and we can’t wait.

Check out the freestyle with Boom 103.9‘s own DJ Caesar in this weeks episode of “Rhyming With DJ Caesar” below, & be on the look out for more heat from this talented singer/rapper!

