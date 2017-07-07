Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His Newborn

The former Cosby Show kid is loving the daddy life by sharing pics of his newborn baby. The kid, whose full face has yet to be revealed, can be seen wearing a Happy Father’s Day shirt in one photo. See below:
In another post, Warner’s baby is on his chest as they share family time.
The baby’s gender has yet to be revealed and even the mother of the child remains anonymous. Apparently, Warner and his significant other shared wedding vowels after she was pregnant. In another Instagram post, she can be seen rocking a baby bump while decked in her gown.
It appears Malcolm is all about that private life when it comes to family. We’ll have to be satisfied with the few teaser pics he shared.
Either way, congrats!
