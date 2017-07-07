Entertainment
Blue Ivy Drops Freestyle On Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

Talent runs in their family.

Staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

As if Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren’t big enough stars in the Carter family, their baby girl Blue Ivy has taken on the family hustle.

Jay-Z dropped three new bonus tracks from his album 4:44 and one of them features rhymes from none other than his eldest daughter, B.I.C. On the track, entitled “Blue’s Freestlye/We Family,” it’s hard to understand what the five-year old is saying at first, until she dropped her catchy “boom shakalaka” hook and made it clear that she “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.” Unlike most emcees these days, at least Blue managed to stay on rhythm and not miss a beat.

The Internet went crazy for the young Carter heiress’s bars:

In case you’ve been missing out on all the funny memes and jokes because you don’t have Tidal, Jay-Z’s 4:44 album is now available on iTunes.

