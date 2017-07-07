Blue Ivy Drops Freestyle On Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

As if Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren’t big enough stars in the Carter family, their baby girl Blue Ivy has taken on the family hustle.

Jay-Z dropped three new bonus tracks from his album 4:44 and one of them features rhymes from none other than his eldest daughter, B.I.C. On the track, entitled “Blue’s Freestlye/We Family,” it’s hard to understand what the five-year old is saying at first, until she dropped her catchy “boom shakalaka” hook and made it clear that she “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.” Unlike most emcees these days, at least Blue managed to stay on rhythm and not miss a beat.

The Internet went crazy for the young Carter heiress’s bars:

Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. pic.twitter.com/SY5LMBDObS — Cycle (@bycycle) July 7, 2017

Real talk, I can understand Blue Ivy's freestyle more clearly than anything the Migos put out. #SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/w8eP5B5RNn — Dini (@NandiniWahi) July 7, 2017

Me not understanding but still vibing to Blue Ivy's freestyle pic.twitter.com/7ttIpYTtrZ — Susie Carmichael (@ibeezwhoibeez) July 7, 2017

Me at Blue Ivy's freestyle even tho I didn't get a single word she said pic.twitter.com/u3LONHuG1P — BOOMSHAKALAKA ⚠ (@beyhasmywig) July 7, 2017

In case you’ve been missing out on all the funny memes and jokes because you don’t have Tidal, Jay-Z’s 4:44 album is now available on iTunes.