Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Is Teairra Marie In Rehab?

Find out which former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star is spilling the tea.

Staff
Leave a comment

ASCAP 27th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

We haven’t heard the name Yung Berg in a while, but every time we do, there’s some drama involved.

On Thursday, the rapper/writer took to social media to air out his former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast mate, Teairra Marie‘s dirty laundry. He posted:

#Wayment, what's the tea #YoungBerg?? 👀👀#TeairraMari #MonaScott

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

You may recall that while on the hit VH1 show, Teairra tried to get in the studio with Berg, much to the dismay of her roommate Hazel E. But Berg actually made a track with the former Def Jam artist — and they even had a little chemistry. Do you think he”s telling the truth about TT, or is he trying to get some publicity for the upcoming season of the show?

Find out when Love & Hip Hop Hollywood returns on July 24.

Stevie J's Funny Faces On "Love & Hip Hop: ATL" (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

Stevie J's Funny Faces On "Love & Hip Hop: ATL" (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Stevie J’s Funny Faces On “Love & Hip Hop: ATL” (PHOTOS)

Stevie J's Funny Faces On "Love & Hip Hop: ATL" (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos