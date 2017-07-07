Is Teairra Marie In Rehab?

Yung Berg in a while, but every time we do, there’s some drama involved.We haven’t heard the name
On Thursday, the rapper/writer took to social media to air out his former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast mate, Teairra Marie‘s dirty laundry. He posted:
You may recall that while on the hit VH1 show, Teairra tried to get in the studio with Berg, much to the dismay of her roommate Hazel E. But Berg actually made a track with the former Def Jam artist — and they even had a little chemistry. Do you think he”s telling the truth about TT, or is he trying to get some publicity for the upcoming season of the show?
Find out when Love & Hip Hop Hollywood returns on July 24.
