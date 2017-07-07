Lifestyle
The Viktor And Rolf Paris Couture Show Brings A Whole New Meaning To ‘All Dolled Up’

Staff
Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Peter White / Getty


Viktor and Rolf is the avant-garde fashion line known for their over the top and entertaining runway shows. This year did not disappoint with the duo bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “All dolled up.” The French fashion house presented it’s Fall 2017 couture collection in Paris, with the first 20 looks being dedicated to models wearing doll heads as they walked down the runway. The dolls favored Bratz dolls, though reportedly, there is no partnership.

Get into our favorite looks from the show!

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


We’re loving this oversized standing collar on this outerwear piece. Perfect to keep warm (and stylish) during those frigid Winter months!

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Peter White / Getty


The French fashion house also presented the same pieces (styled slightly differently) on non-dolls.

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


The dolls were diverse in skin tone and hairstyles (and we’re here for it!).

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Pantone’s color of the year, greenery, takes on a more olive hue for the fashion industry in the fall.

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


We’re loving the bold lips! This purple is beautiful on the doll AND on the model!

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Peter White / Getty


Now, I know our fashionable celebs are sure to don the collection on the red carpet, but whose going to be bold enough to wear the doll head?!

Glamour Magazine released their August 2017 issue and it's all things back to school cool, that we love. August is known for denim stories and we are in love with the imagery and styling of this one. The editorial notably features Black models and juxtaposes denim with mesh for fun and funky looks. Get into these beautiful images featuring models Ebonee Davis, Afrodita Dorado, and Kenya Kinski-Jones, photographed by Victor Demarchelier.

