Venus Williams Files Emergency Order In Deadly Crash Case

has filed an emergency court order in the fatal crash case leveled against her.

The tennis star, who was allegedly involved in a car accident that killed a man named Jerome Barson, moved to delay the inspection of a car. ABC News reports that the attorney for Barson’s family gave Venus’ lawyer less than a day’s notice that they would be looking at a vehicle involved in the deadly accident.

According to court documents, Venus asked the court to block inspection or data collection for evidence from Barson’s vehicle until her lawyer could be present. She’s also asking the court to set up “procedure for the proper collection of all data” before there is any investigation.

Both sides have been barred from collecting any more evidence until after today’s hearing for Venus’ emergency order.

A police report on the June 9 collision in Flordia states that Venus was “at fault for violating the right of way of [to Barson].” Barson hit Venus’ Toyota Sequoia, but he later died of injuries from the crash.

