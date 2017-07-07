Joseline Hernandez Takes Another Shot At Mona Scott Young On Instagram

is not done beefing withafter her exit from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The Puerto Rican Princess wants her haters to know that she will eat them alive and laugh about it afterwards.

While Joseline is no doubt focusing on her custody battle with Stevie J, she still had time to come for Mona in their ongoing feud.

Yesterday, Tiny‘s homegirl Shekinah Jo felt the need to stick up for Mona Scott Young during a girl’s night out with K.Michelle and the producer. Shekinah didn’t call out Joseline by name, but we have a feeling that she caught the shade because Shekinah insisted that Mona hasn’t been stiffing anyone on her payroll.

“All of you haters who always have something to say about my girl, Mona, we got a real testimony right here,” Shekinah said before telling K.Michelle to share her story.

K.Michelle didn’t really have anything to add to the drama, but she did share lots of love for Mona. “She has had my back. She has. We’ve been through so much,” K.Michelle said. “That’s really my family.”

That’s when Shekinah jumped back in to comment, “[Mona] pay everybody. Ain’t nobody going unpaid.”

It didn’t take long for Joseline to fire back with a post of her own, framing herself as a vicious hyena. She didn’t even bother replying to Shekinah directly, instead demanding that Mona run her the coins she allegedly owes.

