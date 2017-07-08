Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

Spike Lee is back— and bringing the spirit of his first feature film with him.

A sneak peek of his upcoming Netflix series based on his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It” is here and it looks LIT!

The indie hit that followed a young black woman Nola Darling who is navigating life and juggling lovers in Brooklyn has been adapted into a 10-episode series. This new version, which follows the same plotline, stars DeWanda Wise, Anthony Ramos, Cleo Anthony and Lyriq Bent.

So why recreate is indie hit in 2017?

“‘She’s Gotta Have It’ has a very special place in my heart,” Lee said about the film, according to Deadline. “We shot this film in 12 days [two six-day weeks], way back in the back back of the hot summer of 1985, for a mere total of $175,000.”

“We are getting an opportunity to revisit these memorable characters who will still be relevant and avant-garde three decades later,” he said.

Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, while his wife Tonya Lewis Lee serves as executive producer.

Here’s the original trailer:

“She’s Gotta Have It” debuts on Netflix this Thanksgiving.

