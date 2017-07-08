Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle Over Petty Social Media Comments

Joseline and K. Michelle were once thick as thieves on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Now that Joseline is feuding with executive producer Mona Scott-Young and K. Michelle has seemingly taken up for Mona, things have taken a petty turn for the worse on (where else) social media.
It’s no secret that Joseline is currently on the outs with Love & Hip Hop mainly over a money dispute. The Puerto Rican Princess has been going in on her former boss Mona on Instagram, claiming that she’s being made to “look bad” on the recent Atlanta season. A few days ago, K. Michelle went to dinner with Mona, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, Shekinah Anderson and a few other friends, where K openly praised money for the many doors she’s opened for her.
Joseline, however, wasn’t feeling the love.
K. Michelle didn’t take Joseline sub very lightly and decided to go in on her former friend. K goes all the way in, accusing Joseline of having a drug problem and criticizing the way she styles baby Bonnie’s hair.
On the topic of motherhood, Joseline had a few words of her own to say that fans took as a direct jab at K. Michelle’s relationship with her son. “If your baby at your grandmama house, that ain’t your baby. That’s your mama’s baby,” Joseline taunted on Instagram Live.
Yikes. This isn’t going to end well.