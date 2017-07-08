Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle Over Petty Social Media Comments

andwere once thick as thieves on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Now that Joseline is feuding with executive producerand K. Michelle has seemingly taken up for Mona, things have taken a petty turn for the worse on (where else) social media.

It’s no secret that Joseline is currently on the outs with Love & Hip Hop mainly over a money dispute. The Puerto Rican Princess has been going in on her former boss Mona on Instagram, claiming that she’s being made to “look bad” on the recent Atlanta season. A few days ago, K. Michelle went to dinner with Mona, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, Shekinah Anderson and a few other friends, where K openly praised money for the many doors she’s opened for her.

Joseline, however, wasn’t feeling the love.

Can't we all just get along 😩 #Joseline #KMichelle #MonaScott #Shekinah A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

K. Michelle didn’t take Joseline sub very lightly and decided to go in on her former friend. K goes all the way in, accusing Joseline of having a drug problem and criticizing the way she styles baby Bonnie’s hair.

Oop!! #KMichelle had more than enough time to address #JoselineHernandez in her comments (SWIPE 😳) 👀👀 #LHHATL A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

On the topic of motherhood, Joseline had a few words of her own to say that fans took as a direct jab at K. Michelle’s relationship with her son. “If your baby at your grandmama house, that ain’t your baby. That’s your mama’s baby,” Joseline taunted on Instagram Live.

#PressPlay #JoselineHernandez has a message for all the moms! 🌚 View earlier posts! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Oops! Looks like today is going to be a petty day 😩 I'm here for it though 💅🏽 #KMichelle #Joseline A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Yikes. This isn’t going to end well.

