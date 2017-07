Fresh The Clowns are performers with the Universoul Circus. They created the dance craze Challenge JuJu on the Beat. Using the momentum Fresh the Clowns have new song and challenge called Kinda Wavy. Click the link below and if you wish to meet these cool clowns just go to the Universoul Circus and they just might give you a challenge live in the ring under the Big Top.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: