Aparently the folks over at delta must not like the Migos music. Mabe Joe Button is the captain of the plane. Migos kicked off a delta flight for what they say is racial profiling.

Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 11 photos Launch gallery Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 1. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 1 of 11 2. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 2 of 11 3. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 3 of 11 4. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 4 of 11 5. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 5 of 11 6. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 6 of 11 7. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 7 of 11 8. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 8 of 11 9. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 9 of 11 10. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 10 of 11 11. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Migos Kicked off a Delta flight Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017