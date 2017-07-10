BMI 2014 Super Producers Beat Summit

BMI 2014 Super Producers Beat Summit

Photo by BMI 2014 Super Producers Beat Summit

T.I. Has more advise for Rob Kardashian (explicit)

DJ Gemini
T.I. has been very vocal for the last week during this Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna fude has been going on. Well this time he has a P.S.A. directly for Rob.

