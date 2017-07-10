The Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Comes To The Verizon Center In November

Issa Tour Y’all!

After the release of this 13th studio album, Jay-Z is headed on tour! The 4:44 Tour comes to the Verizon Center November 29, 2017 Verizon Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, the Verizon Center box office, or charge by phone (800) 745-3000.