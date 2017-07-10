Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert

DJ Gemini
Dj Gemini & EZ Street ( Jay Z 4:44 Tour) #LunchBreakMix 7-10-17

DJ Gemini
Just announced this morning, Jay Z 4:44 Tour is coming to the Verizon Center. You know we have the tickets on deck. Keep listening for your chance to win. Check out the Jay Z 4:44 Tour edition of the World Famous #LunchBreakMix with EZ Street and Dj Gemini.

#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn

#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn

#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn

While Beyoncé and Jay Z have yet to announce the names of their newborn twins, the rumors have already started swirling of what they could be. One report said that the babies names are Bea (a spin off of Beyoncé’s name) and Shawn Jr. (Jay Z’s real name). And of course this development had Twitter losing its mind! While some folks are living for the names, others, not so much. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

