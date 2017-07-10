Dj Gemini & EZ Street ( Jay Z 4:44 Tour) #LunchBreakMix 7-10-17

Just announced this morning, Jay Z 4:44 Tour is coming to the Verizon Center. You know we have the tickets on deck. Keep listening for your chance to win. Check out the Jay Z 4:44 Tour edition of the World Famous #LunchBreakMix with EZ Street and Dj Gemini.
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn
13 photos Launch gallery
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn
1. Bea And Shawn?1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
comments – Add Yours