Joseline Hernandez Throws Major Shade At K. Michelle — And She Claps Back

Two of the biggest names, and mouths, of the Love & Hip Hop franchise now have beef with each other — and it’s just as entertaining as seeing them on the show.

Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle have been going back and forth on social media all weekend. The Puerto Rican Princess claimed that Mona Scott-Young owed her money, and feels that K. is taking Mona’s side. After the singer called Joseline a crack head and claimed that K. is not a good mother, Stevie J‘s baby mama took to Instagram to throw more shade at K.’s singing career. See below:

However, the back and forth didn’t end there. K. took to social media with a clap back of her own:

Interestingly enough, the two were actually friends while filming LHHATL. Are you team K. Michelle or team Joseline?