Here’s What Wiz Khalifa Thinks About 21 Savage And His Relationship With Amber Rose

andhaven’t been subtle with their PDA. From interviews to cute social media posts , it’s pretty clear the two are sprung. Despite speculation that Amber’s ex might be salty , it appears the rapper is actually cool with her new man. Wiz even seems to be fine with Savage hanging with Sebastian, Wiz’s kid with Amber.

TMZ caught up with Wiz as he was leaving Tao in Hollywood. He was with his new girlfriend, Brazilian model Izabela Guedes, when reporters asked Wiz about 21 Savage’s influence on Sebastian, Wiz responded “He’s a good guy, he’s a good kid, everything that I know about him.”

There you have it! Watch the clip below.





