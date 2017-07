A South African woman was hospitalized in Amsterdam after being pushed down a flight of stairs head first by the owner of the Airbnb she was staying in.

According to the victim’s friend, the owner of the Airbnb threw their belongings out due to late check out. Prosecutors are considering attempted murder charges after the woman, Siba Nkumbi was treated for her injuries, however they want to investigate further before proceeding. Click Here For Full Story

An Airbnb host pushed a young Black woman down a flight of stairs after she went a little bit over her check out time. Scary situation. — Noirbnb (@Noirbnb) July 10, 2017

In 2015, we told Airbnb they had a major problem & that we wanted to create something better. They opted not to, so we set out on our own. — Noirbnb (@Noirbnb) July 9, 2017

We can't eliminate racism & violence, but we can provide a solution to discrimination on home-sharing as well as a safer alternative. — Noirbnb (@Noirbnb) July 9, 2017

We're disgusted at this & sad to say, not suprised. Instances like this are precisely the reason why we started. pic.twitter.com/P6lfyGpv9V — Noirbnb (@Noirbnb) July 9, 2017

