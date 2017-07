Super Gonorrhea has been trending on social media and here’s why….The World Health Organization sent a warning to the public of strands of Gonorrhea that are not curable and encouraged education and protection to ensure the health of yourself and others. Apparently gonorrhea builds resistance to antibiotics and is hard to diagnose due to lack of symptoms…see below and act accordingly!

There are no affordable, rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests for #gonorrhoea. Many people who are infected do not have any symptoms. — WHO (@WHO) July 9, 2017

Lack of public awareness, training of health workers & stigma around sexually transmitted infections remain barriers to effective prevention — WHO (@WHO) July 8, 2017

#Gonorrhoea can be prevented through safer sexual behaviour, in particular consistent & correct condom use https://t.co/JsBwjEVOcu #safesex — WHO (@WHO) July 8, 2017

Any new treatment for #gonorrhoea should be accessible to everyone who needs it, ensuring it’s used appropriately, to slow drug resistance — WHO (@WHO) July 8, 2017

The Research & Development pipeline for #gonorrhoea is relatively empty

Only 3 new candidate drugs in various stages of clinical development — WHO (@WHO) July 7, 2017

Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat #gonorrhoea, the bacteria evolve to resist them https://t.co/JsBwjEVOcu #STIs — WHO (@WHO) July 7, 2017

Some countries are finding cases of #gonorrhoea that are untreatable by all known antibiotics https://t.co/JsBwjFdp42 #AntibioticResistance — WHO (@WHO) July 7, 2017

Complications of #gonorrhoea disproportionally affect women: pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy & infertility, ↑ risk of #HIV — WHO (@WHO) July 7, 2017

Each year, an estimated 78 million people are infected with #gonorrhoea. Gonorrhoea can infect the genitals, rectum and throat.#STIs — WHO (@WHO) July 7, 2017

To control #gonorrhoea we need:

-New antibiotics

-Rapid, accurate, point-of-care diagnostic tests

-In the long term, a vaccine to prevent it — WHO (@WHO) July 9, 2017

