Baby Alert: Janet Jackson Spotted With Adorable Little Eissa

Janet Jackson touched down in New York City on Monday with her little bundle of joy Eissa, whom she shares with her estranged husband, billionaire Wissam Al Mana.

Jackson was seen holding and closely guarding the six-month-old as she strolled through the airport.

Jackson announced her separation in a revealing video posted to her website, just a few weeks shy of Eissa’s birth in January. The couple moved forward with their divorce proceedings in June.

The singer relocated to London following her split from Al Mana. No word on if Jackson plans to relocate back to America for good.

Maybe she’s here to begin practice for her ‘State Of The World Tour,’ which kicks off in September.

Welcome to the States Eissa!

