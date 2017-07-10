Wedding Bells & Bail: Man Proposes To Girlfriend While Being Arrested

Congratulations and bail are in order.

A Muskogee man is going viral after proposing to his girlfriend while being arrested. The real question is, did she say yes?

Police body cam footage shows Brandon Thompson, who was arrested for six felony warrants on his birthday, getting down on one knee and popping the question.

“Amazing, very amazing. It feels great. I know that he loves me and I love him and we can get through anything together,” the bride-to-be Leandria Keith said in an interview with NewsOn6.com.

Watch the interesting footage, above.

RELATED STORIES:

Black Man Simulates Arrest To Propose To Girlfriend

Another Level: The Best Of Prom Dresses And Proposals On Instagram

Also On 93.9 WKYS: