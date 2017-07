How can Floyd Mayweather not be able to pay his bills???

Despite being Floyd “money” Mayweather…he’s asking the judge to take it easy on him!! According To Floyd, he ain’t got the money to pay his 2015 tax lien to Uncle Sam! According to Floyd…he’ll be able to get things straight after he gets the purse for fighting Conor McGregor!

