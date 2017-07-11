Jesse Williams Finally Opens Up About His Divorce On Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes’

Jesse Williams has been silent about his pending divorce and custody drama, even though the ordeal is playing out on every blog.

But leave it to Jay-Z to get someone to open up about their innermost feelings. In the visual Tidal piece, Footnotes for 4:44, Williams subtly addressed cheating rumors, saying, “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f***ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

You may recall that Jesse and Aryn Drake-Lee are in the middle of a nasty custody battle over their two children, Maceo and Sadie. The actor filed for divorce from his longtime partner back in April. Jesse told a judge that Aryn refused his request for more time with the children. He asked for joint physical custody.

Jesse joined Hov, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar and more on Footnotes for candid discussions on relationships, love, the pressures of celebrity and more.

Check it out here.