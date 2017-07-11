Arrest Made In July 4th Death Of Atlanta Honor Student

Danielle Jennings

On the 4th of July when most of the country was celebrating with friends and family, 10-year-old Sincere Jones of Atlanta was taking his last breaths. The young boy was accidentally shot and killed while at home, but the presence of the gun and who possibly removed it have led to an arrest.

#BREAKING: Arrest made after Fourth of July shooting death of 10-year-old Atlanta honor student. https://t.co/sBmYOMvTIm pic.twitter.com/5zSl8uNOKk — AJC (@ajc) July 11, 2017

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sincere Jones was shot to death by an 11-year-old child who accidentally used a gun that was registered to his mother Shatora Jones (no relation to Sincere), who was not home at the time of the fatal accident. However, the gun was removed by an unidentified man shortly before police arrived and Atlanta police are still searching for him. Meanwhile, Shatora Jones is facing a host of charges relating to the young boy’s death.

Via AJC:

Atlanta police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old honor student on the Fourth of July. Shatora Jones, 31, is the mother of two children who were present when Sincere Jordan was shot at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Etheridge Drive, Officer Donald Hannah said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Jones was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and first-degree cruelty to children, Hannah said. She was taken to the Fulton County jail, where she is being held without bond, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said. She was scheduled to have her first court appearance later Tuesday.

Jones’ 11-year-old child accidentally fired the shot, police said Tuesday at a news conference. Jones was not at the location at the time.

Sincere Jones was an honor student at Atlanta’s Peyton Forest Elementary and participated in the Atlanta police PAL program. An officer of the program went to pick him up on July 4th for the Peachtree Road Race only to discover he had been killed.

