2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of The Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Feud

In an interview with the Streetz Is Watchin radio show, 2 Chainz talks about his encounter with Remy and Papoose after the song was released. “We ran up on each other – Papoose and Remy. But it was all good vibes,” said the rapper formerly known as Tity Boi. “I rock with Remy and Papoose. Me and Remy were talking about doing something before all this happened.”

2 Chainz said that he told the rap couple that he had no control over Nicki’s verse on “Realize.”

“I sent her a song. This is what the song apparently made her say or do,” explained Chainz. “I originally only asked Nicki for a hook. So for her to do more than a hook, I wasn’t gonna come back and say, ‘You doing too much.’ I was very appreciative of it.”

In the end, the “No Lie” rapper wished the best for Nicki and Remy: “I told them that I pray that they could come to some kind of resolution, because they’re two dope, Black women.”

