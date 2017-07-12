LAHH Reunion Part 1!

The LAHH reunion was messy…

You know that Karlie was messing with Ceasar from black ink crew…well in Karlie rolled up to Ceasar’s crib to pick him up to come over…but he was about to get busy with Tommie!

Speaking of the show…Mr. I can’t keep it in my pants…aka Kirk Frost was all on the show claiming it was an accident that he slept with Jasmine…like he tripped, fell…and accidentally landed in her her cooch…cuz that happens…well antywho…she’s dropping receipts…like how he picked out her baby shower dress from Rasheeda’s store “Pressed”…and even had her go try it on before he bought!!! A MESS!!!!

