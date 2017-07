Remember a while back when Keyshia Cole was dating Birdman?

Obvi that it was long before he moved on with Toni Braxton!

But back when he and Keysh were kicking it…and she caught him with another chick, Keyshia allegedly put paws on the girl! Well now that Keysh is getting them LAHH checks…she just got slapped with a $4M lawsuit by the girl!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: