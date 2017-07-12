Danni’s Dish: Don’t Call Floyd Mayweather Boy!

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we discussed the Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor presser, Kim Kardashian’s scandal habits and Jay-Z’s 4:44 footnotes.
A Ton Of Celeb Couples Spotted Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao [PHOTOS]
13 photos Launch gallery
A Ton Of Celeb Couples Spotted Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao [PHOTOS]
1. Dave Chappelle attends Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight with Wife Elaine1 of 13
2. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao2 of 13
3. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao3 of 13
4. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao4 of 13
5. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao5 of 13
6. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao6 of 13
7. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao7 of 13
8. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao8 of 13
9. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao9 of 13
10. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao10 of 13
11. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao11 of 13
12. Ringside at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao12 of 13
13. 1430627831756913 of 13
comments – Add Yours