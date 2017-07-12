It’s A Thriller: Michael Jackson’s Estate To Release Halloween Special

The Halloween special will be set to Michael Jackson’s music and chronicles the journey of Victoria and Vincent, youth that meet on Halloween night. On this journey, they have a dog named Ichabod and most of the adventure takes place at This Place Hotel (a reference from a 1980’s Michael Jackson song), located at 777 Jackson Street.

This whole adventure ends in the best way possible: with a dance party featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

Victoria will be played by Kiersy Clemons (Dope, Transparent) and MacGuyver‘s Lucas Till as Vincent. Lots of CBS talent, including Lucy Liu (Elementary), Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory), Christine Baranski (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), and more have signed on to be talent in the production.

The executors of Jackson’s Estate have a worked on several projects since Michael Jackson’s death, including releasing two posthumous albums, 2010’s Michael and 2014’s Xscape. However, they have also refused to support a Lifetime’s biopic about Jackson’s final days, Searching for Neverland, an animated film, Bubbles, looking at parts of Jackson’s life from the perspective of his pet chimpanzee.

Beauties, will you be watching?

