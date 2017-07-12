Entertainment
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing Blac Chyna

The Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama is just like watching a ratchet reality show play out.

On the latest episode of the of the madness, Rob finally apologized to his family for slut shaming his baby mama and embarrassing the entire Kardashian crew with his antics. According to TMZ, Rob talked to all of his sisters and his mom, telling them he has no excuse for posting nude pics of Chyna and her medical information on social media.

He reportedly regrets he didn’t deal with the Chyna drama privately and said it wouldn’t happen again. The most validating part of the apology for his sisters is that he admitted they were right about his relationship with Chy being toxic. Rob also said that he stayed with Chyna longer than he should have because he grew up in a two-parent household and wanted the same for Dream.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner have reportedly accepted Rob’s apology and have opted to stay quiet about the drama for the sake of baby Dream. Staying silent on social media about family drama is a new feat for the Kardashian family.

Thank you, Chyna.

