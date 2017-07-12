Chick Chat: What Are The 5 D’s Of Bystander Intervention?



Activist, producer and filmmaker Agunda Okeyo sits down with #TeamBeautiful to talk about the purpose of bystander intervention training, de-escalation tactics, and the pivotal role Black women have played in putting their bodies on the line in the name of justice.

For more information on bystander intervention trainings, click here.

DON’T MISS:

Chick Chat: Here’s A Few Tips On How To Get More Coins In Your Pocket

Chick Chat: Fighting Back Against The Patriarchy With Comedy

Also On 93.9 WKYS: