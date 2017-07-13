Hot Damn! House Democrat Files Article Of Impeachment Against Trump

Hot Damn! House Democrat Files Article Of Impeachment Against Trump

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump that accuses him of obstructing justice.

In the wake of Donald Trump Jr.’s problematic meeting with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, there are plenty of Democrats talking about impeachment. But one Congressman is trying to make it happen officially.

According to The Hill, on Wednesday Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump that accuses him of obstructing justice during the federal investigation of Russia’s 2016 election interference. This is the first time a lawmaker has offered an impeachment article against #45.

Welp!

In his filing Sherman mentioned Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI director in addition to being problematic:

“In all of this, Donald John Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as president and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.”

Bu there’s the thing: Sherman’s will be unlikely to succeed in the GOP-controlled House to actually push #45 out of office. And while there are Dems such as Maxine Waters and Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) who believe otherwise:

“Leader Pelosi has repeatedly called for an outside, independent commission to get to the bottom of Trump’s connection to Russia’s interference in our election and to examine ways to protect the integrity of our democracy from foreign meddling in the future,” Ashley Etienne, a spokeswoman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), said in a statement.

“Recent revelations, coupled with [the] president’s unprecedented campaign of dishonesty and secrecy, give greater urgency to the need for House Republicans [to] bring a vote to the floor immediately to establish an outside, independent commission.”

Time will tell what will happen!

