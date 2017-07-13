Jada Pinkett Smith Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’ Again

Jada Pinkett Smith has already let it be known how she feels about how the All Eyez Me biopic depicted her and Tupac ‘s relationship. Now, the actress is doubling down on her criticism of the film and even calling out the director, Benny Boom

The Girls Trip actress stopped by Atlanta’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show on Wednesday and said while she felt compelled to express her opinion on the biopic, she didn’t want to dissuade people from seeing it either. Jada explained, “One thing I want to say about me making that statement was, it wasn’t to have people not go see it. I wanted people to know what you’re seeing in regards to my relationship with Tupac is not true. That was important to me because my relationship [with Tupac] was really special, and it was very complicated.”

The star got a little emotional when she said the producer (L.T. Hutton) and the director (Benny Boom) personally knew her and still poorly represented her relationship with Pac. “You know, what makes it even more painful was those guys know me … We’ve done business together. We’ve done Free Angela together, so I know they knew how to reach for me.”

