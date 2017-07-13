Yikes! The Internet Can’t Believe Sammy Sosa’s New Look

whoaaa #SammySosa is really living his life the "ICE CREAM WAY" after allegedly bleaching his skin 😢😳 (SWIPE LEFT) A post shared by Say Cheese TV 👄🧀 (@saycheesedigital) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

We often hear about the horrors of Black people bleaching their skin, but it’s not until you see the results that your mind is blown.

Former Cubs icon Sammy Sosa blew fans away earlier this week after appearing on ESPN with much whiter skin. It’s no secret that Sosa has been working on lightening his skin for many years now, but it’s been a while since the MLB legend has been seen on television. The Internet certainly didn’t hold back when it came to Sosa’s new, bizarre appearance.

This is what self-hate looks like: Sammy Sosa before and after pic.twitter.com/UsOkhk7zxp — Little But Talawa (@LittleButTalawa) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream pic.twitter.com/enU75FS5ML — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 13, 2017

ayo Sammy Sosa look like a unbrushed tongue pic.twitter.com/q4dGPPYI6q — Price. (@Priceverson) July 13, 2017

sammy sosa = the perfect example of a dominican that doesn't want to be defined as black. self hate is real. dominicans in denial is real. — Jessica Johnson (@iheartdilla) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa looks like a raw chicken. pic.twitter.com/3xlcPXxvnG — James 🤙🏽 (@_artistone_) July 12, 2017

Sosa has yet to comment on his new skin tone, but back in 2009, he said his new look was all part of a rejuvenation program. Well, it looks as if his pigment has been completely rejuvenated.

Thoughts?