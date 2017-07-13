Entertainment
Yikes! The Internet Can’t Believe Sammy Sosa’s New Look

Check out shocking before and after photos of the unrecognizable star.

Staff
whoaaa #SammySosa is really living his life the "ICE CREAM WAY" after allegedly bleaching his skin 😢😳 (SWIPE LEFT)

We often hear about the horrors of Black people bleaching their skin, but it’s not until you see the results that your mind is blown.

Former Cubs icon Sammy Sosa blew fans away earlier this week after appearing on ESPN with much whiter skin. It’s no secret that Sosa has been working on lightening his skin for many years now, but it’s been a while since the MLB legend has been seen on television. The Internet certainly didn’t hold back when it came to Sosa’s new, bizarre appearance.

Sosa has yet to comment on his new skin tone, but back in 2009, he said his new look was all part of a rejuvenation program. Well, it looks as if his pigment has been completely rejuvenated.

Thoughts?

