Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Was Blac Chyna Denied Access Into A Pre-ESPY Party?

Here's what allegedly went down.

Staff
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Energies and emotions have been running high all week for Blac Chyna and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

According to Page Six, the reality star threw a fit when she wasn’t allowed into an exclusive pre-ESPY Awards party at Avalon Hollywood. Sources say stars like Lamar Odom, Aaron Rodgers and Lindsey Vonn were all at the club celebrating and that Chyna “tried to crash.” An insider revealed, “They didn’t let her in because she wasn’t on the list and had a bad attitude.”

It’s been an epic couples of weeks for Chyna. Earlier this week, the model was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian after he unleashed nude photos on the Internet. Last week, Rob had a complete meltdown on social media. No word on why she allegedly wanted to attend that particular party, but will see what happens next in the saga of Blac Chyna.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

8 photos Launch gallery

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Continue reading Who’s Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos