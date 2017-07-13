Was Blac Chyna Denied Access Into A Pre-ESPY Party?

Energies and emotions have been running high all week for Blac Chyna and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

According to Page Six, the reality star threw a fit when she wasn’t allowed into an exclusive pre-ESPY Awards party at Avalon Hollywood. Sources say stars like Lamar Odom, Aaron Rodgers and Lindsey Vonn were all at the club celebrating and that Chyna “tried to crash.” An insider revealed, “They didn’t let her in because she wasn’t on the list and had a bad attitude.”

It’s been an epic couples of weeks for Chyna. Earlier this week, the model was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian after he unleashed nude photos on the Internet. Last week, Rob had a complete meltdown on social media. No word on why she allegedly wanted to attend that particular party, but will see what happens next in the saga of Blac Chyna.