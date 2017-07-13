Was Blac Chyna Denied Access Into A Pre-ESPY Party?

Energies and emotions have been running high all week for Blac Chyna and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
According to Page Six, the reality star threw a fit when she wasn’t allowed into an exclusive pre-ESPY Awards party at Avalon Hollywood. Sources say stars like Lamar Odom, Aaron Rodgers and Lindsey Vonn were all at the club celebrating and that Chyna “tried to crash.” An insider revealed, “They didn’t let her in because she wasn’t on the list and had a bad attitude.”
It’s been an epic couples of weeks for Chyna. Earlier this week, the model was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian after he unleashed nude photos on the Internet. Last week, Rob had a complete meltdown on social media. No word on why she allegedly wanted to attend that particular party, but will see what happens next in the saga of Blac Chyna.
Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.Source:Splash News 2 of 8
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.Source:Getty 4 of 8
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6. Kim, Khloé and Kylie probably wish they had a body like Chyna. #BounceBackBodySource:Instagram 6 of 8
7. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.Source:Instagram 8 of 8
