Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist

Zoë Kravitz isn’t about labels when it comes to her artistry. The actress made an Instagram post recently that challenged the notion of a Black artist.
In the picture, Kravitz stands in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat quote reading, “I am not a Black artist, I am an artist.” Below the picture, Kravitz had some words of her own: “I think I’ll go take a Black walk. And have a black talk. With my black friend. Maybe have some black lunch. Watch a black movie, sing a black song, smoke a black bong… then take a black nap in my black bed in my back sheets and have some back dreams. …..Happy to be be black. Just don’t need to say it in front of everything. #artisart.”
The 28-year-old actress has since taken down the post for reasons unknown. She certainly stirred a few opinions with her comments. In the age of #BlackLivesMatter and unapologetic Blackness, one might think Kravitz doesn’t want to play up her race when it comes to her craft. However, Zoe, who’s the the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has posted about #BlackLivesMatter in the past, specifically when the police officer who killed Philando Castile‘s was acquitted. She even spoke out on the death of Jordan Edwards.
Maybe Miss Kravitz wants to avoid Blackness when it comes to art. What do you think of her comments? Let us know in the comments below.