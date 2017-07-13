Oh No She Didn’t?! Madonna Slams Whitney Houston As ‘Mediocre’ In Handwritten Letter

First, it was Tupac’s letter toexplaining why he dumped her and now it’s the Material Girl’s turn to be exposed even more—and it isn’t pretty.

The singer allegedly had the audacity to write in the early 90s that Whitney Houston—one of the greatest singers in the history of mankind—and actress Sharon Stone were “mediocre” in a letter that is up for auction.

According to the IBTimes, in the note addressed to Melrose Place actor John Enos, the pop star wrote:

“It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have. Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die, but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

The “Vogue” hitalso shared that she felt that she was “being punished” for pushing the envelope with her work

“I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically made to be quiet and sit in a corner, while other less interesting and exciting people are reaping the benefits of the roads I’ve paved.”

In addition, Madonna complained that other artists lacked originality.

“Everything I do is so original and unique and I put so much of myself into it like my book and record and it’s only brought me heartache and pain,” she wrote. “I don’t think I can play the game to be accepted. I’m too intelligent, I have too much pride.”

She also played the victim, whining about her fears and failures: “I feel like I have no career, no family, nothing permanent or tangible. My outlook on life is black black black that’s why I’m no good for you or anyone else right now. I have to regain my sense of power and my joy for living.”

The letter that’s up for auction was previously owned by Madonna’s friend Darlene Lutz and it’s believed it could go for as much as $5000, the IBTimes reported.

Obviously, Twitter had no patience with this nonsense:

Madonna called Whitney Houston mediocre as if she has much talent besides performing. I can't 💀 pic.twitter.com/k1LCDChz1y — 🅴Ali (@AliJaneHolland) July 13, 2017

Whitney has more talent in the split ends of her worst wig than Madonna has had in her entire life. If she don't get… — BrilliantBad&Boujee (@LOfficielEbony) July 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/holyscum/status/885574926555598848

Madonna called Whitney Houston….mediocre pic.twitter.com/8pec09qWdB — WHERE ARE THE TWINS (@ultimatenegro) July 13, 2017

Whitney had Madonna shook. She had that bag of bones SHOOK. Remember she said she had nightmares about Whitney? pic.twitter.com/d9sojaA5uB — The_Bishop (@Mndspeak88) July 13, 2017

Imagine thinking Whitney Elizabeth Houston was mediocre. Now imagine being Madonna and thinking this. pic.twitter.com/xweelaP2H7 — 21 Days of Lana 💫 (@KingBeyonceStan) July 13, 2017

And yes I know that Madonna is the best-selling and is iconic, but she isn't and will never be more talented than Whitney Houston. pic.twitter.com/0lThLkdM4D — 🕊 (@The__Prototype) July 13, 2017

Ironically, Sharon Stone was much more forgiving than the public.

On Facebook, she wrote: “Dear Madonna, First, I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly. Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described. We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become. I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys.”

