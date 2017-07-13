Lifestyle
White Man Has Racist Meltdown After Black Woman Turns Him Down On Dating App

Men need to learn to take an L and go.

kysdc Staff
Oh the joys and hells of modern dating.

A woman was verbally attacked by a man after she politely curved his advances on a social media dating app.

The offender went on a racist rant when the woman turned him down after he told her she had “nice legs” and told her he “wanted her.”

Hashtag fragile masculinity.

The interaction took a sinister turn, with the man going on to call her a “dumb, Black, cunt” and a “stupid negro.”

He went on to say he hopes she gets “run over by a train today,” and “good luck being a used up materialistic nig.”

The woman kept her cool with every insult he hurled, responding “Nice talk. I’m actually proud to be black but nice try.”

You can read the full interaction below.

