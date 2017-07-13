HELLO WORLD: 5 Places You Must Visit To Experience The Real NOLA

New Orleans, without a doubt, is one of the most historical cities in America. With a rich history and culture, the food, the people, and the atmosphere is dynamic and full of delight. Whether you are looking for an off-the-beaten path experience during Essence Festival or just visiting to bask in the bayou, here are 5 places you definitely cannot miss.

NOPSI HOTEL

1- 1st luxury hotel to open in New Orleans in a generation. #TMinus1Day #NOPSIHotel A post shared by NOPSI Hotel, New Orleans (@nopsihotel) on Jul 5, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

The Nopsi Hotel in New Orleans is a historical hotel, owned by Sheila Johnson (former wife of Bob Johnson) in New Orleans. The hotelier owns five other locations in the south and this luxury hotel near the French Quarter is sure to be one of their most popular. The hotel is a formerly the New Orleans Public Service, Inc. Headquarters were people would go to pay their bills. You will see “NOPSI” all over New Orleans on manholes and there is a special one dedicated at the front of the building (perfect Instagram story opportunity!). The building had been affected by Katrina, with so much water that had to be removed before renovations could even begin. From stunning rooftop views of New Orleans to beautiful original building detail and fantastic food, this is definitely a place to stay if you want luxury in New Orleans.

DOOKY CHASE’S RESTAURANT

It's my lucky day, because there was no wait!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #nationalfriedchickenday #someofthebestintheworld #leahchase #creolelegends #eatdrinklivenola A post shared by DJ || EDLNOLA (@eatdrinklivenola) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Dooky Chase Restaurant is a New Orleans staple. Located at 2301 Orleans Avenue New Orleans, LA 70119. This restaurant is where you want to go for some good ole’ down south New Orleans cooking. From the perfectly seasoned fried chicken to the mac and cheese that will replace your mama’s, you must try a meal here when in NOLA. Though Edgar “Dooky” Chase Jr., the owner of Dooky Chase passed away last November, his memory lives on through his food and the impact of this restaurant in the community is undeniable.

LE MUSEE DE F.P.C.

Le Musée de f.p.c. is a museum housed in a New Orleans home, that uplifts, focuses, and educates on New Orleans’ free people of color and their history. The museum is open from Wednesday – Friday, 11AM to 4P, with tours every hour on the hour. On Saturday and Sunday, the museum is opened from 1PM to 4PM with tours every hour on the hour. The tour tells of the rich history of New Orleans’ free people of color. While I was there, I had the opportunity to learn about the history and style of headwraps, which I found interesting and happy that it was a hands on experience. The space is also beautiful and can be rented out for weddings and private parties.

FRENCHMAN STREET

If you are the person that doesn’t like to be in tourist traps, than go to Frenchman Street for an authentic New Orleans evening. Similar to Bourbon Street, bars and restaurants line each side of the street with live music and fun for all. Visit the Blue Nile , which is a local favorite.

CAFE DU MONDE

#TeamBeautiful tried beignets and you know how delicious they are. Cafe Du Monde is the perfect place for a snack…at any time because it’s open 24 hours! They also have strong coffee too, so you can keep up with all the fun that New Orleans has to offer.

Beauties, do you have a favorite place in New Orleans? Share it in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

#TeamBeautiful Takes Essence Festival 2017

FAB FINDS: The 5 Items You Didn’t Even Know You Need For Essence Festival (But Do)

21 Hair And Makeup Inspo’s That Will Be Perfect For The Essence Festival