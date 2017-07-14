[Exclusive] Ne-Yo Talks “A Good Man,” Family Life & More

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

After a 2 year absence from music, multi-platinum singer, actor and now TV host Ne-Yo his getting BACK to the music. His new album “A Good Man” is will be released soon but he is keeping busy as a judge on the the Jennifer Lopez produced NBC show “World Of Dance” and working with Pampers to help Premature babies. Ne-Yo gives The Fam all the details on his busy schedule, family life and more!

